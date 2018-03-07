Norfolk Police looking for vehicle larceny suspect caught on camera

Video courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department
NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect involved in a vehicle larceny early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 3200 block of Hyde Circle.
Footage from a security camera shows an unknown man who broke into a vehicle that was parked in a driveway and stole several items from the vehicle. The break-in itself was not caught on camera.
Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.
36.881583 -76.236110