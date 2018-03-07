Norfolk Police investigating stabbing on Tidewater Drive

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after someone was found stabbed at the Economy Lodge on Tidewater Drive.

The call came in Wednesday around 7:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Medics took the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with what appears to be a serious, but non-life threatening injury.

Investigators say the stabbing happened near St. Julian Avenue and Tidewater Drive. An acquaintance drove the victim to the Economy Lodge on 1050 Tidewater Drive, where police were called.

Detectives have not released suspect information.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.