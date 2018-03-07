Newport News Police investigating after man shot in leg

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting at a convenience store in the 900 block of Ivy Avenue that left a man injured Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to the call around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old Newport News man inside the store who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The victim told police he was walking to the store when he heard several gunshots. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

