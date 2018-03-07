Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK CO., Va. – A man died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Route 1.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene around 2:41 p.m. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Route 1, south of Route 765 in Brunswick County.

An investigation revealed that 29-year-old Taki Rayquan Macklin of Lawrenceville, Virginia, was driving a 1993 Buick Century northbound on Route 1 when he ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

Macklin was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and died from his injuries. His family has been notified.

State Police have determined that alcohol was not a contributing factor.

