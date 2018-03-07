× Mailboxes of those who want short-term rental regulations vandalized

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Some homeowners in Sandbridge who want strict short-term rental regulations feel targeted after discovering their mailboxes were vandalized. All four citizens spoke at Tuesday’s city council meeting during the public hearing section asking for city council to require conditional use permits for short-term rentals and Airbnb.

“I thought it was horrible, terrible they were being so malicious and vindictive,” said Donna Watson, who came home late after the city council meeting to her mailbox knocked over.

Several miles away, another homeowner, who asked News 3 to hide their identity, found her heavy, metal mailbox vandalized.

Since the homeowners don’t live nearby and their neighbors’ mailboxes are fine, they said they feel targeted.

“Many of the people who spoke last night in opposition are from Sandbridge. They were rather angry and vehement in their comments. So this is something that’s geared toward residents of Sandbridge,” said Watson.

The Planning Commission is recommending city council pass an ordinance allowing short-term rentals and home-sharing in Virginia Beach. Owners must register and pay occupancy taxes to the city. However, some people want those who run short-term rentals to apply for conditional use permits.