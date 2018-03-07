First Warning Traffic – Overnight detours in Chesapeake, bridge openings and delays Wednesday

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 6:30 AM

–

CHESAPEAKE – NIGHTLY DETOURS AROUND HIGH RISE BRIDGE

The detours will allow crews to complete one of the last phases of a project to replace the center lock mechanism on the twin bascule span. Among other tasks, adjustments and testing must be done while the bridge is not under traffic.Detours in both directions around the High Rise Bridge from late in the evening until early the next morning for as many as nine nights in a row beginning Tuesday, March 6.

During the High Rise Bridge closures, signs will detour motorists to the Gilmerton Bridge via Rt. 17 (George Washington Highway), Military Highway and I-464.

The nightly detours may continue through the morning of March 15. All work is weather-dependent.

The hours of the detour will vary as follows:

Sunday night to Friday morning (weeknights): 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Friday night to Saturday morning: midnight to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday night to Sunday morning: midnight to 7 a.m.

–

DOWNTOWN TUNNEL LANE CLOSURES Friday, March 2 to Friday, March 9

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West from Effingham St. to Frederick Blvd. on Tuesday, March 6, Wednesday, March 7 and Thursday, March 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Tuesday, March 6, Wednesday, March 7 and Thursday, March 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

RIGHT LANE CLOSURE –VA 164 WEST Tuesday, March 6 at 4:30 p.m. to Friday, March 9 at 5:00 a.m.

VA-164 West: A right lane closure is scheduled from Tuesday, March 6 at 4:30 p.m. to Friday, March 9 at 5:00 a.m. on VA-164 West between the on-ramp from London Blvd. northbound and the on-ramp from London Blvd. southbound.

–