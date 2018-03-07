× First Warning Forecast: Tracking days of below-normal temperatures

Skies will clear overnight and winds will start to subside. Temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Clear to partly cloudy skies to start the day on Thursday. Temperatures will once again, be on the cool side for this time of year. Normal high for this time of year is 55°. Some communities will struggle to get out of the 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy with just a slight 15% chance of a shower.

A very similar day to end the work week. Temperatures will once again struggle to get out of the 40s to near 50. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Another dry day in store for Saturday. Highs in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies. Don’t forget to turn your clocks forward an hour before you go to bed Saturday night because it’s Daylight Saving Time!

Rain returns to the forecast on Sunday. Expect overcast skies with rain likely and highs in the 40s. Looks like Sunday is shaping up to be a great day to have some indoor plans.

The 40s and rain chances will carry into the beginning of the work week. Dry weather will return for Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs near 50. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low and mid 30s. Winds: 5-15 mph.

