First Warning Forecast: Lingering Showers & Chilly

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until 7 PM for Accomack County. Water will be 2 to 3 feet deep in some areas. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures.

*** Coastal Flood Advisory in in effect until 4 PM for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Poquoson, York, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Northampton. Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around one foot of inundation in low lying, vulnerable areas.

Most of us are dry this afternoon but we do have a 30% chance of some leftover showers to sneak in through the day. Cloud cover is beginning to break up a bit leaving us partly cloudy this afternoon. We will warm into the low and mid 50s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year.The wind has picked up today with west winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to near 30 mph.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows falling into the mid 30s. It will still be breezy with west winds at 5 to 15 mph.

There will be a mix mixture of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow. Highs will only warm to near 50 tomorrow with some spots sticking to the 40s. It will still be breezy tomorrow with west winds at 10 to 15 mph. We will have a slight chance of a few scattered showers popping up in the evening.

Friday we will stay completely dry with plenty of sunshine. We will still be below normal with highs struggling to make it into the 50s.

Today: Fog, Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/W 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: W 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 7th

1962 Ash Wednesday Storm: Snow Interior VA; High Winds, Significant Coastal Flooding – VA, NC

