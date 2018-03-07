Do you put milk or cereal in the bowl first?
-
Activists visit long lines at ‘Black Panther’ screenings to increase voter registration
-
Find your perfect fit at Running Etc. in Norfolk
-
Congress expected to vote Thursday on massive budget bill
-
President Trump signs massive budget deal after Congress votes to reopen government
-
White House targets filibuster, calls for ‘nuclear option’ as shutdown enters day 2
-
-
How Ainsley’s Angels puts people with special needs in the fast lane on Coast Live
-
House Intel could vote Monday to release Dem memo rebutting GOP allegations against FBI
-
President Trump signs legislation to keep federal government open through February
-
1.5 million felons in Florida were stripped of their right to vote. That may soon change
-
Top 10 names for the Virginia Zoo’s lion cub
-
-
Newport News Va. House of Delegates recount now a tie after contested vote changed to Republican candidate
-
A new Daun! From poll tax to tax collector: Norfolk’s first female black treasurer speaks to News 3
-
Help a Williamsburg library win the title of best in the U.S.