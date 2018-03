Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOYOCK, NC - With spring coming, it's the perfect time to start thinking about hitting the road in an RV. Oren Collier from TAC RV tells us about the East Coast RV Expo and gives us a sneak peak at a 5th Wheel they'll be showcasing.

East Coast RV Expo

March 8th-11th, 2018

Thursday – Sunday

126 Caratoke Highway, Moyock, NC 27958

1-800-784-7648

For more info, visit EastCoastRVExpo.com .

Presented by TAC RV

www.tacrvs.com | 1-800-784-7648