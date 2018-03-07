7-Eleven announces another franchise contest for female entrepreneurs

IRVING, Calif. – March is Women’s History Month, and 7-Eleven announced this week that it will host another contest for female entrepreneurs.

The ‘W.E. Take the Lead’ Women’s Franchise Giveaway Contest is eligible to all women who are interested in becoming an independent business owner with the world’s largest convenience retailer.

One woman will be awarded an initial franchise fee-free 7-Eleven franchise for an initial franchise fee value of up to $190,000.

This is the second year the retailer has put on the contest specifically for women.

“Last year we had such an incredible response, and we are excited to open the contest again to women who are interested in joining the 7-Eleven team,” said Dan Soper, 7-Eleven Vice President of Operations Support. “7-Eleven encourages women entrepreneurship everywhere, especially in the neighborhoods in which we operate.”

The winner of the contest will be able to choose any of the company’s corporate-operated 7-Eleven convenience stores available for franchising in the continental United States.

Last year’s winner, Evelyn Scott, hails from Chesapeake and opened her first store at 770 Boush Street in Norfolk in December. In addition to receiving her own store, she was given $10,000 to donate to the charity of her choice, which she gave to Oscar Smith Middle School.

Those interested can enter online now through 11:59 p.m. CDT on May 7. The winner will be announced in October.

To qualify, entrants must:

be age 21 or older

be a legal resident of the U.S.

have sufficient financial resources

be able to move at their own expense to an area with 7-Eleven stores available for franchising

have excellent credit

have at least three years of leadership, retail or restaurant experience and

meet 7-Eleven’s new franchisee qualifications.

Click here to enter and to view details and official rules.

