Work crew finds body hidden under Richmond brush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - A work crew clearing brush found a man's body early Tuesday morning, according to Richmond Police.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office where an exact cause and manner of death will be determined, CBS 6 reported.

The body was found along the 2100 block of Lumkin Avenue, off Jeff Davis Highway, in South Richmond at about 6:36 a.m.

There has been no further information released at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.