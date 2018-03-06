× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moving in this afternoon

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until 1 PM for the Outer Banks of Dare County. The ocean side of the Outer Banks will continue to see moderate to significant ocean overwash and beach erosion due to the large seas in excess of 10 feet. Portions of Highway 12 will likely remain flooded and impassable, especially around the time of high tide late this morning.

Rain moving in today… Clouds will build in early this morning as an area of low pressure moves into the Mid-Atlantic. Rain showers will move in this afternoon from west to east. Rain will become more widespread this evening. Most areas will see 0.25” to 0.5” with locally higher numbers possible. It will be cool again today with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be light today, shifting from the north to the southeast.

Expect cloudy skies tonight with widespread rain. Lows will only drop to near 40 and winds will remain light tonight.

We will see a mix of clouds tomorrow with scattered showers. Highs will warm into the low 50s, still slightly below normal for this time of year. Winds will ramp up again tomorrow. Expect NW winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. More sunshine will mix in for the end of the work week with highs in the low 50s.

Today: Clouds Building In, PM Rain (80%). Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N/SE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain (80%). Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 6th

1912 Winter Storm: 7.0″ snow, Richmond & Norfolk

2013 Snow 4 -10 inches Richmond West to Palmyra and southwest to Farmville

