Steelers place franchise tag on running back Le’Veon Bell

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the team has placed the franchise tag on Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell. It’s the second straight season Bell has received the franchise tag.

Last season, en route to his third Pro Bowl selection, Bell led all AFC players with 1,946 yards from scrimmage. He also scored nine rushing touchdowns.

According to the team website, Bell will receive a one-year tender worth a reported $14.544 million, a percentage increase over his $12.12 million tender in 2017. The Steelers have until July 16 to reach a long-term contract with Bell, at which point he would have to play under the one-year tender.

Since entering the NFL as the team’s second round draft selection in 2013, Bell has started all 62 of his regular-season games played and four postseason contests. In Steelers history, Bell ranks fourth in rushing yards (5,336) and is tied for third in rushing touchdowns (35).