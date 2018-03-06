Selden Market announces new storefronts and pop-ups for spring lineup

NORFOLK, Va. – The Downtown Norfolk Council announced Tuesday that 11 new storefront and pop-up businesses will come to Selden Market for spring 2018.
One of the new storefront tenants include Color Fleur, described as “an upscale indoor garden boutique that combines a love of nature, art and interior decor.” Owner Luis Pereira will add a repotting station to the storefront, which will allow customers to bring in plants from home for repotting.
Surplus has been named as the other new storefront tenant and will bring the best selection of skateboard decks, accessories, footwear and apparel to Norfolk. It is a division of Skate Supply, which has operated in Chesapeake for 14 years and will now expand its business to a mentor storefront boutique.
“I’ve called Norfolk home for more than five years now, so I’m thrilled to finally bring my knowledge and selection of skateboarding products to the Selden Market and Downtown,” said Surplus general manager Trey Hill.
Along with the new tenants, two storefronts from the market’s initial lineup will continue to operate their business journeys : Werrell Woodworks‘ custom furniture and home decor online and Flutterby Soap Company at the Virginia Beach Farmer’s Market or online.
The following pop-up businesses have been approved to rotate within the center of the market:
- Bonjou
- Clothe + Arrow
- Coastal Candle
- Crafted VA
- Eat Mangan
- Eco Maniac Company
- Got Fish
- Gymbohanah
- Heal, Love, Now
- Le Look Bags
- LOUD Accessories
- Made Co.
- Natejer Botanicals
- Okai Fabrics
- She Greets the Day
- Smores Amore
- Strawberry Fields
- The Bohemery
- The Chocolate Lab
- The Sassy Sailor’s Wife Mobile Boutique
- Wild Card Books and Art
- Wild Helix
Selden Market helps new and emerging businesses get established by providing six-month leases with significantly reduced rents. It is located at 208 E. Main Street in Downtown Norfolk and is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The market will continue to review applications for storefront spaces and pop-up business on a regular basis. Interested prospects can visit its official website or official Facebook page to learn more and keep up with upcoming events.