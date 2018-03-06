Selden Market announces new storefronts and pop-ups for spring lineup

NORFOLK, Va. – The Downtown Norfolk Council announced Tuesday that 11 new storefront and pop-up businesses will come to Selden Market for spring 2018.

One of the new storefront tenants include Color Fleur, described as “an upscale indoor garden boutique that combines a love of nature, art and interior decor.” Owner Luis Pereira will add a repotting station to the storefront, which will allow customers to bring in plants from home for repotting.

Surplus has been named as the other new storefront tenant and will bring the best selection of skateboard decks, accessories, footwear and apparel to Norfolk. It is a division of Skate Supply, which has operated in Chesapeake for 14 years and will now expand its business to a mentor storefront boutique.

“I’ve called Norfolk home for more than five years now, so I’m thrilled to finally bring my knowledge and selection of skateboarding products to the Selden Market and Downtown,” said Surplus general manager Trey Hill.

Along with the new tenants, two storefronts from the market’s initial lineup will continue to operate their business journeys : Werrell Woodworks‘ custom furniture and home decor online and Flutterby Soap Company at the Virginia Beach Farmer’s Market or online.

The following pop-up businesses have been approved to rotate within the center of the market:

Bonjou

Clothe + Arrow

Coastal Candle

Crafted VA

Eat Mangan

Eco Maniac Company

Got Fish

Gymbohanah

Heal, Love, Now

Le Look Bags

LOUD Accessories

Made Co.

Natejer Botanicals

Okai Fabrics

She Greets the Day

Smores Amore

Strawberry Fields

The Bohemery

The Chocolate Lab

The Sassy Sailor’s Wife Mobile Boutique

Wild Card Books and Art

Wild Helix

Selden Market helps new and emerging businesses get established by providing six-month leases with significantly reduced rents. It is located at 208 E. Main Street in Downtown Norfolk and is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The market will continue to review applications for storefront spaces and pop-up business on a regular basis. Interested prospects can visit its official website or official Facebook page to learn more and keep up with upcoming events.