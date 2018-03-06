Oklahoma parents arrested in graphic case of neglect case that left neighbors ‘shocked’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: The story below contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

CHICKASHA, Okla. - Police have arrested two Oklahoma parents after a young girl found wandering in the street led investigators to a heart-wrenching scene inside the family's home, according to KFOR.

Chickasha police were called to the 800 block of E. Choctaw Avenue on reports of a 3-year-old child walking near highway on US 62.

“The little girl was walking right here and then a truck had came and slammed on its brakes and picked the little girl up and then was walking around looking for parents,” Eric Montgomery, who lives nearby, told KFOR.

Montgomery did not know the little girl, even though she lived just a few doors down from him. He said she was crying.

“She was just saying she wanted to go home and we couldn’t figure out where she lived,” said Montgomery.

Police came out and eventually a man and woman drove up and said the little girl belonged to them, according to authorities. They indicated there was another child inside their trailer home, so police went inside.

According to court documents, the officer “noticed a strong odor of feces, urine and other foul odors.”

He found a baby in a crib “shaking and screaming” and “noticed the baby had an old diaper with a large amount of feces and urine” and “feces down the leg of the baby.”

They couldn’t locate a diaper to change the baby, so the officer took her to the kitchen sink to wash her off and “noticed small pieces of skin fall from the baby’s buttocks because it was stuck to the feces.”

“I was shocked. Like, I couldn’t even imagine that happening to anybody. Like, children are so innocent and defenseless,” neighbor Jessica Witcher said.

Police also “noticed that the baby’s crib had rat or mouse feces, dried milk in a sippy cup and stains that appeared to be caused by feces and food in it.”

Police also found drug paraphernalia inside the home.

The children were taken into protective custody.

Darien Jeffers and Jazzmine Bennett were both arrested on charges of felony child neglect and taken to jail.