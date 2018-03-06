Man pleads guilty to deadly Norfolk New Year’s Eve shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to a count of involuntary manslaughter, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

Keyshaun Johnson was charged following a fatal shooting that took place early New Year’s Eve morning.

Norfolk Police responded to the 3700 block of Tait Terrace shortly after 4 a.m. on December 31 for a person suffering from a gunshot wound. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old Trajon Rivera inside the garage with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was taken into custody at the scene. The court granted Johnson a $10,000 personal recognizance bond with various conditions, including no possession of firearms, pending sentencing.

Johnson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 11.