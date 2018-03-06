Lolly’s bike on by for a cool treat on Coast Live

Posted 4:12 pm, March 6, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The folks from Lolly's Creamery & Soup Co. (www.lollys.online) stop by with their iconic bike for a cool, tasty treat to help us celebrate Frozen Food and Oreo Cookie Day. As if we needed an excuse.