Las Vegas shooting victims’ fund starts giving out $31.4 million in donations

More than $31.4 million in donations will be distributed by month’s end to the families of those killed and injured during in the October massacre in Las Vegas, the fund’s organizers announced.

The money will be parceled out among 532 claimants, including to 317 people who were injured and relatives of 58 who were killed, organizers said in a news release. Distribution began Monday.

The Las Vegas Victims Fund mirrors other charity campaigns set up in the wake of attacks. After the Pulse shooting, the OneOrlando Fund took in donations to cover 259 claims, and One Fund Boston, created after the Boston bombing, received donations to fulfill 232 claims.

Contributions to the Las Vegas fund ranged from $1 to $400,000 each, and about 40% of the total came from the region’s gaming, tourism and entertainment industry, according to the news release. The Vegas Strong benefit concert raised about $700,000, and students, faculty and staff at Green Valley High School also raised more than $66,000 through T-shirt sales.

The allocation plan was developed by the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund Committee, which included “victim advocates, mental health and medical professionals, lawyers, major donors, and other compassionate citizens,” the release states.

The committee held two town hall-style meetings to listen to those affected by the massacre and met nine times to develop and finalize how it would give out the money. The committee also reviewed more than 1,600 emails and written comments and got advice from national experts on allocating the funds, the release states.

Scott Nielson, the committee’s chairman, said the love and support shown to survivors and relatives of those killed in the mass shooting has been tremendous, adding that he understands “money cannot replace a life lost or forever changed due to this tragic event.”