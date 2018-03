VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One little piggy is looking to go all the way home…with you!

Hamlet the “mini pig” is available for adoption at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center.

He was surrendered by his owner and is reported to be about five years old. Hamlet is neutered and weighs around 60 pounds.

To adopt Hamlet, you will need to provide a home that allows livestock per local zoning laws.