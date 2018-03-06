Former NFL player Aaron Rouse announces run for Virginia Beach City Council

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Former NFL player Aaron Rouse is running for Virginia Beach City Council At-Large, he announced Saturday.

Very excited to officially announce I'm running for VA Beach City Council! I'm collecting signatures to put my name on the ballot. Email RouseVBCouncil@gmail.com to help or support! THANKS! pic.twitter.com/FxiaqZiF6k — Aaron Roosevelt Rouse (@ARR4VBAtLarge) March 3, 2018

“After a career in the NFL I decided to return to my hometown of Virginia Beach, to give back to a community that has given so much to me. Throughout the time that I’ve been back home I’ve noticed some things in our local government I’d like to see changed,” Rouse said in a Facebook post.

Rouse also mentioned his grandfather, an Army veteran, inspired him to run for the position.

Rouse played for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL. He played college football for the Virginia Tech Hokies.