× First Warning Forecast: Rain Moving In

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Rain and clouds have pushed in from the west moving towards the east. Most of Hampton Roads is seeing light showers this afternoon with a few spots seeing heavier areas of rain. It will continue to push in throughout the day with the heaviest being around 11 pm. Rain will also become more widespread this evening. Most areas will see 0.25” to 0.5” with locally higher numbers possible. It’s another chilly day with temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow the rain will have moved out by your morning commute but we will see patchy fog and an overcast sky. Throughout the day we will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers. Highs will warm into the low 50s, still slightly below normal for this time of year. Winds will ramp up again tomorrow. Expect NW winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. More sunshine will mix in for the end of the work week with highs in the low 50s.

Thursday and Friday we will stay dry with lots of sunshine and temperatures will struggle to reach the 50s.

Today: Clouds Building In, PM Rain (80%). Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N/SE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain (80%). Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 6th

1912 Winter Storm: 7.0″ snow, Richmond & Norfolk

2013 Snow 4 -10 inches Richmond West to Palmyra and southwest to Farmville

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.