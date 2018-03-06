FBI investigation led police to search Newport News home after tip, man arrested

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A FBI investigation led police to search a Newport News home and landed a 33-year-old man in jail.

Sean Green, a.k.a. Nitty was arrested, accused of possession of firearms and drugs.

Court records indicate federal investigators were looking into various members of the Bloods criminal street gang in the Hampton Roads region since August of 2014.

They started investigating suspects who they thought were trafficking large amounts of illegal firearms and narcotics.

The court records state the investigation tracked illegal activities from Virginia, New York, New Jersey, George and California.

Through the investigation authorities got a new tip in January 2018 about an alleged stash house on the 50th street of Newport News.

On March 1 they executed a search warrant and said they found a Glock .40 caliber handgun, KEl-Tec Sub 2000 carbine, about 25 grams of suspected heroin and 3/7 grams of the suspected drug molly.

Green was arrested and is being held in jail without bond.

He has a preliminary hearing coming up March 7.