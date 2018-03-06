Family vacation ends in call to police after car is stolen from Oceanfront hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - A family vacation to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront takes an upsetting turn after the family's car is stolen from a hotel parking garage.

According to Virginia Beach Police, Tiffany Kidd's car, a 2013 Honda Accord was taken around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Shortly after Kidd and her daughter arrived at the Oceanfront from Lexington, Virginia. Kidd says they came to Virginia Beach to celebrate her daughter's birthday. They stayed at the Comfort Suites on Atlantic Avenue. Kidd says she realized her car was stolen early Saturday morning.

"It was just a very surreal experience. Every different emotion that you can imagine going through my head," said Kidd. "I was upset, it’s my car, it’s got my stuff in it. We are on vacation how are we going to get home. There were a lot of emotions."

After searching the parking garage with hotel staff, Kidd says she and the General Manager went through the hotel's surveillance video. The hotel would not allow News 3 to see the footage, but according to Kidd a man can be seen sneaking through the hotel and parking garage.

"He was hiding until the front desk person wasn’t looking that way. Then he snuck into the hotel got on the elevator. He went up to the second floor of the parking garage and started pulling handles. "

Kidd says her keys were not in the car, but the man managed to get the car started and drove out of the garage and away from the hotel with all of their belongings.

"We still had some of our belongings for the vacation, shoes and presents were in the back, jackets some of my work stuff. Personal information was in there," said Kidd.

While the belongings are replaceable, Kidd's sense of security isn't.

"My address was on my registration. I honestly didn’t get any sleep last night because I'm scared to death that this person might try to come to my house. You just never know people are crazy."

Kidd describes her car as having a dented driver's side fender, and a missing Honda emblem in the grill. There is a 57 decal on the drivers side back windshield. The license plate number VUW5691 with Virginia tags.

Virginia Beach Police say they are searching for Kidd's car and the person responsible for taking it. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.