Duck Donuts offering 99 cent coffee during March, debuts new spring seasonal flavor

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Duck Donuts is preparing for spring with a new seasonal flavor and 99 cent coffee offer.

The doughnut shop official launched its spring seasonal flavor, Key lime, which has never been offered in stores.

The new seasonal flavor combines sweet and tart flavors and resembles the taste of Key lime pie when topped with graham cracker crumbs and marshmallow drizzle. The spring assortment will feature unique pairings such as Key lime icing with shredded coconut and classic combinations like maple bacon and chocolate icing with Oreo crumbles. The seasonal flavors will be offered until June 3.

In addition to the seasonal flavors, the store is offering a small hot coffee for only 99 cents until March 31.