Could Uncle Sam owe you more money this tax season?

The IRS could owe you more money this tax season and you may not even know it.

“The IRS even reports annually a billion dollars in unclaimed refunds,” says Latasha Randle, H&R Block Senior Tax specialist.

Refunds you could be eligible for.

“One of the things that we find that taxpayers overlook is the earned income tax credit,” says Randle. “It’s one of those credits where it could be worth up to $6,269 for a taxpayer, but so many people don’t realize that they are eligible for it.”

One in five taxpayers who are eligible fail to take that earned income credit each year.

You could be eligible, but the catch is that you have to ask for it.

If you qualify and have already filed your taxes, don’t worry.

“Over half of the taxpayers don’t even realize that they have the option to amend that return and claim those deductions,” says Randle.

In most cases, you have up to three years to amend your return and claim that money.

For a list of common credits and deductions, go to usa.gov and click on ‘Taxes‘ under the ‘Money and Consumer Issues’ tab.