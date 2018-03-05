Top car picks at a better price

installation. Consumer Reports just released its 2018 Top Picks including - the Chevy Impala as CR’s top large car. The Subaru Forester as top small SUV, and
the Ford F-150 as the top full-sized pickup.
But the average price of a new car over 35,000-dollars, so buying a reliable used car can be a great way to save money. CR also has recommendations for used cars that performed well in its tests when they were new and have held their value with better-than average reliability. Your best bet is to look for a car around three to five years old that fit your budget. That’s because the typical lease is three years long, so you could pick up a great vehicle coming off lease at a pretty steep discount, as low as 20,000-dollars or less.
If you’re looking for a small SUV without the sticker shock of buying a new car? CR suggested you check out a used Mazda CX-5 from 2013 to 2015, or a Toyota
RAV4 from 2008 to 2013. Want something sportier? a 2014 Subaru BRZ, or its sister car, the Scion FR-S, will give you a fun ride, without breaking the bank.
Need something practical? CR says you can’t go wrong with the Toyota Camry. Look for a model from 2008-2015. It consistently did well in Consumer Reports’
tests, and can be had for under 20 grand.