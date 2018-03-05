Scientists work to learn more about the Atlantic Great White Shark

LOW COUNTRY, Fl. – Very little is known about the Great White Shark of the Atlantic, but a fishing crew and a group of scientists are out to piece together the puzzle.

Ocearch has embarked on 31 expeditions around the world, tagging more than 350 sharks. About 150 of those caught are Great Whites, but mostly on the Pacific Coast.

Scientists think they have the Pacific White Shark life puzzle nailed down. Their research shows the sharks mate and give birth in the Guadalupe and Fairlawn Islands. Ocearch has been able to track those sharks and learn their migratory patterns.

Hoping the research would show similarities, Ocearch came to the East Coast only to find that the Atlantic Great White Shark is understudied and their entire species remain an unsolved phenomenon.

Chris Fischer, founder of Ocearch said after years of work in the Atlantic they think they are getting close to solving this life-long mystery.

Learn more about the research these scientists are doing and get a behind the scenes look Monday on News 3 at 11 p.m.

