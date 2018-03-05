Registered violent sex offender charged in incident with 8-year-old boy in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. – A known registered violent sex offender is facing several sex crime charges, according to the Matthews County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Buckley Hall Road in reference to an incident involving an 8-year-old boy and a 75-year-old man.

Investigators identified the man as Leroy Dutton McKenney, a known registered violent sex offender.

Investigators searched the home and found evidence related to the incident.

McKenney was taken into custody and charged with abduction by force, sexual battery, two counts of contribute to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of indecent liberties, two counts of producing child porn and 16 counts of possession of child pornography second offense.

McKenney is being held in the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center with no bond.