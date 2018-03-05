× Police search for Virginia Beach shoplifting suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in the resort city are looking for a woman wanted for shoplifting from a local Target.

52-year-old Mary C. Wayland is wanted fo Concealment that occurred during a shoplifting on Feb. 8 at the Target on S. Independence.

If you know where the suspect is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

