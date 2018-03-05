Police: Parents arrested after officers find used diapers, rotting food in Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The parents of a 10-month-old baby were arrested for child neglect after officers saw the dirty conditions of their home.

Sunday around 10:39 a.m., police were sent to a home in the 800 block of River Road.

When they arrived, they discovered the inside of the home to be dirty, with dog feces and used diapers on the floor. Officers also saw rotting food on the kitchen counter.

The child was uninjured.

The father, 21-year-old Matthew Webb, and the mother, Jennifer Loya, were taken into custody.

Loya’s mother took custody of the child.