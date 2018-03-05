‘Peake Performers: Tollaksen, Harris honored by Chesapeake Sports Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Great Bridge High School's Peyton Tollaken and Western Branch High School's Micaiah Harris have been named Chesapeake Female and Male Athletes of the Year, respectively, by the Chesapeake Sports Club. The duo will be celebrated Thursday at the seventh annual Chesapeake Sports Club Jamboree.

Currently attending the University of Texas on a Track and Field scholarship, Harris - a 2017 Western Branch alumnus, recently became the first freshman since 2012 to win the Big 12 indoor title in the 400 meter dash.

While at Western Branch, Micaiah helped lead the Bruins to six VHSL state championships. Individually, he won eight state titles and was named All-State in 16 events between outdoor and indoor track competition. He also won seven national championships and was named All-American 12 times in various national track meets.

"Track is overshadowed by a lot of sports like football and basketball, so to know I can open doors for somebody else to have the spotlight shined upon them and be recognized myself - it's a good feeling," Harris told News 3 when speaking about his hometown honor.

Tollaksen, currently a senior at Great Bridge High School, will play field hockey for UVA next season.

A three-time 1st team All-State selection, Peyton was named the Group 4A Virginia Player of the Year the last two seasons as she helped guide the Bruins to their first ever state titles. As a senior, she scored 44 goals and had five assists from her attack position. She set a Virginia High School League state scoring record her junior season with 53 goals and 17 assists.

"It is such an honor," Peyton said of being named Chesapeake Female Athlete of the Year. "I'm really excited about it. Just representing Chesapeake for sports and for field hockey, and Great Bridge as well, it's something cool."

The daughter of David and Diana Tollaksen, Peyton carries a GPA of 4.38 and plans to major in biology at Virginia with a goal of going to medical school.