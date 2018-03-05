× Overwash, debris cause sections of NC-12 to close

NAGS HEAD, Nc. – Expect road closures if you are driving on NC12 Monday.

According to NCDOT, Sunday night’s high tide wiped out work completed earlier in the day.

Right now, NC12 rremains closed between the Bonner Bridge and Rodanthe, as well as on Ocracoke between the Pony Pens and the Ferry Terminal.

High tides Monday will continue to be difficult.

Official said they hope to have NC12 reopened between Bonner Bridge and Rodanthe by 3:30p.m.

As for Northern Beaches, Beach Road had severe over wash with sand and debris mostly in Nags Head. Old Oregon Inlet Road has many areas with sand, debris and high water. Crews from Currituck will be working clean up on these routes.

Bonner to Rodanthe has minor ocean over wash at this time with both lanes impassable. Sand and water both 3’ to 5’ deep. Crews worked all night with little progress. DOT forces working in this area. Moving more loaders today for cleanup efforts.

NCDOT said over wash wiped out progress and deep sand and water are blocking entire section of “S” curve. Yesterday, crews had thjat section clear of sand.

From Rodanthe to Hatteras conditions are the same or worse as yesterday’s.

NC 12 in Ocracoke is closed due to very high water more than a foot deep.

This morning’s high tide comes at about 10 a.m. It is predicted to be nearly as bad as the one last night.

Stay with News 3 for updates.