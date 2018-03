NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk Public Schools security officer sprayed mace to break up a fight between students, according to Norfolk Police.

Police say on Monday morning, officers responded to a fight at Norview High School involving several students.

During the fight, the security officer used mace. When officers arrived, they detained three girls.

Paramedics were called to the scene and treated all involved at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.