News 3 partners with Susan G. Komen Tidewater

NORFOLK, Va. – News 3 is proud to announce that we will be partnering with Susan G. Komen Tidewater to support the fight against breast cancer.

Our goal is to share a commitment to advance breast cancer research, education, screening and treatment.

Breast cancer is a widespread and random disease, striking women and men of all ages and races. It is the most prevalent cancer in the world today, with about 1.3 million people diagnosed annually. The exact cause of the disease is unknown, and at this time, there is no cure, Susan G. Komen Tidewater says.

News 3 and Susan G Komen Tidewater plan to work together in the fight against breast cancer specifically in the Tidewater region.

