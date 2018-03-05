× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny skies but chilly and still windy

*** Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until Noon for the Outer Banks of Dare County. The ocean side of the Outer Banks will continue to see ocean overwash and moderate to significant beach erosion around the times of high tide this morning. Portions of Highway 12 will likely remain flooded and impassable today, especially around the times of high tide. Minor ocean overwash could continue at times of high tide into Tuesday given the large swells.

*** Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect this morning to afternoon for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Hampton, Poquoson, York, Gloucester, Mathews, Northampton, and Accomack. Expect minor coastal flooding during high tide late this morning through midday.

Sunny, cool, and still windy… Monday’s forecast is looking a lot like Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies today with temperatures only reaching the upper 40s this afternoon. It may feel more like the upper 30s with the strong north winds. Expect winds at 10 to 20 mph today with gusts to near 25 mph. We will still see rough surf and a risk for coastal flooding but not to the levels we saw over the weekend.

Expect mainly clear skies tonight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s. Winds will relax this evening, mainly north at 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will build in Tuesday morning as an area of low pressure moves into the Mid-Atlantic. Rain showers will move in tomorrow afternoon and rain will become more widespread tomorrow night. It will still be cool tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds will remain light tomorrow but shift from north to southeast. Highs will warm into the 50s for the second half of the week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, PM Showers (70%). Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N/SE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 5th

1997 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Bertie, Northampton Co

2012 Brief snowfall South Central VA. 2-4″ Richmond I-95 Corridor

