Local chef to appear on Food Network show

NORFOLK, Va. – Local chef Rina Estero will be a contestant on the Food Network show Guy’s Grocery Games.

Estero will be representing Nouvelle, which is located on 217 Grace Street near the Chrysler Museum. The French/new American restaurant is locally sourced and veteran owned.

In Guy’s Grocery Games, four chefs compete in a three-round elimination contest, cooking food with ingredients found in a supermarket grocery store. The episode featuring Estero will air on Wednesday, March 7 at 9 p.m.