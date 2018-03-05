Hearing held after charges dropped in Virginia Beach murder case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A hearing is scheduled for Monday morning to determine how to move forward in a murder case.

Last week, prosecutors dropped charges against Leander Williams after the lead prosecutor in the case became sick during the trial.

Williams was charged with second degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of Antonio Cameron on Connie Lane.

The day after prosecutors dropped the charges, Scott Vacharis, the Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney was fired, although the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office hasn’t confirmed which case led to his firing. A spokesperson said the reason was for mishandling a criminal case.

