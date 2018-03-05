First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and closures for Monday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Coleman Bridge 1:00 and 2:00 PM

–

NC-12



NC-12 is closed from Bonner Bridge to Rodanthe due to ocean over wash. Expected to reopen later today. NC 12 is also closed between Pony Pen and the South Ferry Dock due to overwash. – CHESAPEAKE – NIGHTLY DETOURS AROUND HIGH RISE BRIDGE

Detours in both directions around the High Rise Bridge from late in the evening until early the next morning for as many as nine nights in a row beginning Tuesday, March 6.

The detours will allow crews to complete one of the last phases of a project to replace the center lock mechanism on the twin bascule span. Among other tasks, adjustments and testing must be done while the bridge is not under traffic.

During the High Rise Bridge closures, signs will detour motorists to the Gilmerton Bridge via Rt. 17 (George Washington Highway), Military Highway and I-464.

The nightly detours may continue through the morning of March 15. All work is weather-dependent.

The hours of the detour will vary as follows:

Sunday night to Friday morning (weeknights): 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Friday night to Saturday morning: midnight to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday night to Sunday morning: midnight to 7 a.m.

–

DOWNTOWN TUNNEL LANE CLOSURES Friday, March 2 to Friday, March 9

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West from Effingham St. to Frederick Blvd. on Tuesday, March 6, Wednesday, March 7 and Thursday, March 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Tuesday, March 6, Wednesday, March 7 and Thursday, March 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 4-10

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) March 4-8, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on March 4-8, as follows:

o I-64 east and west off-ramps to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 east to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on March 4-9, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Single lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199 Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) March 4-8, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil boring operations.

Lane closures under flagger control on Colonial Parkway at the I-64 overpass on March 4-9, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closures west March 4-8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure I-64 west from 4 th View Street (Exit 273) to Willoughby March 5-6, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

View Street (Exit 273) to Willoughby March 5-6, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closure I-64 east at 15 th View March 5-6, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

View March 5-6, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closure I-64 east starting at 4th View Street (Exit 273) to 1st View Street (overpass) March 4-5 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.

I-664 south March 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Multiple closures and stoppages. Motorists should expect delays.

Alternating single-lane closures I-64 in both directions between S. Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard March 4-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures in both directions on South Military Highway at I-64 March 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stoppages lasting no longer than 20 minutes March 4-5 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Full bridge closure March 6-8

o 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. stoppage lasting no longer than 20 minutes

o 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. full closure of bridge. Signed detour will be in place.

Full bridge closure March 9

o 8 p.m. to midnight stoppage lasting no longer than 20 minutes

o Midnight to 5:30 a.m. full closure of bridge. Signed detour will be in place.

Full bridge closure March 10

o 8 p.m. to midnight stoppage lasting no longer than 20 minutes

o Midnight to 7 a.m. full closure of bridge. Signed detour will be in place.

I-64/264 Interchange Improvements Project:

Dual-lane closures west between the Twin Bridges and I-264 interchange March 5 & 8, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-264, Berkley Bridge:

Single-lane closure east March 10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closure south March 5-9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northampton County, U.S. 13 (Lankford Highway): One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closures of U.S. 13 between Capeville Drive and Kiptopeke Drive from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting March 5 through May 2018.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from March 4-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

–

ROUTE 199 AND BROOKWOOD DRIVE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT TO BEGIN THIS MARCH March 5, 2018

JAMES CITY COUNTY – A project to improve the intersection at Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway) and Brookwood Drive is scheduled to begin construction in early March.

Henry S. Branscome, LLC was awarded the $358,000 construction contract to improve safety, increase capacity and alleviate traffic congestion during peak traffic times through the widening of Brookwood Drive, as well as median modifications on Route 199, signal head replacement at the intersection, and drainage improvements.

This project will convert the existing right-turn lane from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east to a left-turn/through lane, as well as add a new right-turn lane on Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east. Once completed, the new lane configuration on Brookwood Drive will consist of one dedicated left-turn lane, one left-turn/through lane and one dedicated right-turn lane onto Route 199.

Starting the week of March 5, motorists can expect single-lane closures on Route 199 taking place overnight Sunday through Friday, as well as day- and nighttime lane closures as needed on Brookwood Drive.

Motorists will be advised of any additional lane closures or traffic shifts that may occur during the project, which is scheduled for completion in mid-summer 2018. All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions.

–