First Warning Forecast: Still Chilly And Windy

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until 8 PM for the Outer Banks of Dare County. The ocean side of the Outer Banks will continue to see ocean overwash and moderate to significant beach erosion around the times of high tide this morning. Portions of Highway 12 will likely remain flooded and impassable today, especially around the times of high tide. Minor ocean overwash could continue at times of high tide into Tuesday given the large swells.

*** Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect this morning to afternoon for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Hampton, Poquoson, York, Gloucester, Mathews, Northampton, and Accomack. Expect minor coastal flooding during high tide late this morning through midday.

Looking nice outside with lots of sunshine and no rain but not feeling as nice with temperatures hovering in the 40s and still fairly windy. We’ve made it into the mid and upper 40s this afternoon with the wind blowing from the north at 15-20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The wind will slowly start to back off through the day, finally getting to 5-10 mph by overnight. Temperatures also plummet into the 30s.

We will wake up to sunshine tomorrow and temperatures in the low 30s. Clouds and rain showers will move in tomorrow afternoon and rain will become more widespread tomorrow night. It will still be cool tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s struggling to make it into the 50s. Wind will remain light tomorrow but shift from north to southeast. Highs will warm near normal into the 50s for the second half of the week.

Highs will warm near normal into the 50s for the second half of the week. Rain chances will also stay low to none for the rest of the week until we head into the weekend.



Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, PM Showers (70%). Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N/SE 5-10

