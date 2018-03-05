Employee injured during attempted armed commercial robbery in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit are investigating an attempted armed robbery that left an employee injured Monday afternoon.

Police received a call requesting assistance to Southside Motor Sports located at 3711 Victory Boulevard around 2:53 p.m.

Authorities were advised that an employee was shot while the suspect tried to rob the business at gunpoint. The employee sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a black man who is between 45-50 years old and is somewhere between 5’5″-5’6″ tall. He is said to weigh approximately 180 pounds and is described as having a wide nose. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a dark-colored hoodie and a black or gray vest.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.