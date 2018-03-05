DYNASTY new episode, Friday 3/9 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The Gospel According to Blake Carrington”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

A WEB OF LIES – Suspicious that the Colbys may be up to no good, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) plays a dangerous game of charades; meanwhile, Steven (James Mackay) finds himself unexpectedly channeling his darker side when he tries to help Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente), and Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) must cover-up an impulsive mistake that threatens to implode her marriage. Grant Show, Sam Adegoke, Alan Dale and Robert C. Riley also star. Francisca X. Hu and Paula Sabbaga wrote the episode, directed by Dawn Wilkinson (#114). Original airdate 3/9/2018.