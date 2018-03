Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - As local trees are budding and blooming, if you're starting to sneeze and sniffle, you're not alone. Research shows that over 50 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies.

And soon, our cars will be coated with that yellow film we know as pollen. Coast Live's Cheryl Nelson shows us some spring allergy life hacks to help you combat Mother Nature.

She teaches us how to make what she calls the "Coastal Virginia Flush" and how to make a homemade neti-pot solution.