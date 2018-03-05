Bring your pets to take pictures with the Easter bunny in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Your four-legged friend will get the chance to take a photo with the Easter bunny at Chesapeake Animal Services!

Bring your pet(s) in to get their photo taken on Sunday, March 18 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A volunteer photographer will capture charming photos of your furry family member sitting with the Easter bunny. You’ll get a printed and digital photo for just $10!

There will also be a raffle for baskets. Raffle tickets are $1 each, or six tickets for $5. All proceeds will go to the Chesapeake Animal Services medical fund.

Chesapeake Animal Services is located at 2100 S. Military Highway.