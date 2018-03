Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Actress, dancer and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Julianne Hough knows about the pain of endometriosis first-hand. Like many women, she tried to ignore the pain and “just deal with it.”

She has now committed herself to encourage women to speak up about their endometriosis symptoms so no woman has to suffer in silence as she did.

For more info, visit Speakendo.com.