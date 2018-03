VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a house fire in the city Sunday.

According to officials, the fire was in the 4900 block of Ruby Road and was brought under control by firefighters around 3 p.m.

The house sustained minor kitchen damage and no injuries were reported by officials.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, and are not sure if residents in the house will be displaced because of the fire.