Hokies junior guard Justin Robinson named to All-ACC second team

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Hokie Sports) – Virginia Tech guard Justin Robinson has been named to the All-ACC second team, as announced by the league on Sunday.

Robinson, a junior from Manassas, Virginia, was named to the team in voting by a panel of coaches, media and radio broadcasters. This is Robinson’s first time being honored by the league. Robinson was joined on the second team by Marcquise Reed of Clemson, Tyus Battle of Syracuse, Devon Hall of Virginia and Wendell Carter Jr., of Duke.

Robinson leads the Hokies in scoring with 13.8 points per game, increased to 16.2 points per game in ACC action. He also leads the team in assists with 171 and steals, with 35. He is the first Hokie to make one of the league’s first three teams since Erick Green in 2013.

Marvin Bagley III was named ACC Player of the Year and the league’s Freshman of the Year. He is joined on the first team by Jerome Robinson of Boston College, Luke Maye and Joel Berry II of North Carolina and Kyle Guy of Virginia.

Tony Bennett of Virginia was named the league’s Coach of the Year and Maye was named Most Improved Player. Isaiah Wilkins of Virginia was named Defensive Player of the Year and the Cavaliers’ De’Andre Hunter was named Sixth Man of the Year.