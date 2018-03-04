× First Warning Forecast: Tracking wind chills in the 20s to start the work week

*** Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 2 AM Monday for both sides of the Eastern Shore, portions of southside Hampton Roads adjacent to the lower Chesapeake Bay and Lower James River, including tidal tributaries, coastal areas of Virginia Beach and OBX Currituck.

*** Coastal Flood Warning in effect until Noon Monday for sound side and ocean side of OBX Dare County.

We still have a threat of some coastal flooding at times of high tide. The area of low pressure continues to move out to sea. High pressure will build in through Monday keeping us sunny and dry.

It will continue to be breezy overnight, especially along the coast, with winds out of the NNW. Temperatures will dip into the 30s, but it will feels like the 20s for most, due to the wind.

Make sure you bundle up as you head out the door Monday morning! Skies will be mostly sunny once again. It will still be breezy with winds out of the north at 15-25 mph. The winds will continue to ease into the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will trend below-normal, with highs in the mid and upper 40s to near 50. Increasing clouds overnight Monday as a cold front approaches from the west. Lows in the 30s.

Showers will be possible by Tuesday afternoon. There is a little bit of a wintry mix showing up on the models, but it looks like it will stay to the west of our viewing area. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

It looks like an area of low pressure will develop off the coast on Wednesday, bringing us another chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the low and mid 50s.

Thursday through Saturday is looking dry with temperatures in the 50s. Rain chances return for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.