First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine and breezy conditions

*** Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 5 PM Sunday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Northampton, Accomack, Dare, Currituck.

High pressure builds in today and Monday, keeping our conditions sunny and dry. Temperatures will warm to near 50. Still breezy with winds out of the north.

A cold start to your work week. Temperatures in the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s early morning. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s to low 50s.

A cold front will cross the region Tuesday with a chance for showers. We could see showers linger into Wednesday morning.

The weather is looking dry Thursday through Saturday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

