Dollar General presents $50K to Elizabeth City high school as part of its reading revolution program

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. – The Dollar General Corporation presented Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City with $50,000.

Dollar General presented the check to the Elizabeth City school as part of its Reading Revolution program.

According to company officials, the program aims to provide schools with additional resources to purchase books, computers and other educational supplies to enhance their reading and literacy programs.

Since 2013, the program has provided more than $2.6 million to schools.

“Dollar General is very passionate about its mission of Serving Others, and we are all excited to surprise Northeastern High School with a donation to further their reading and literacy programs,” said Kenny Lanzo, Dollar General’s district manager. “We hope this donation will help equip the school with the tools and resources it needs to improve the learning experience for students.”

Northeastern was chosen by Dollar General because of the Elizabeth City store located on Oak Stump Road, which has contributed strongly to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation through the Cash Cube program available in stores.

“Through our charitable outreach, we strive to make a real and lasting impact on children and families,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s senior director of community initiatives. “We believe the one gift that lasts a lifetime and provides individuals with the opportunity for a better future is the ability to read well. We hope this gift will help inspire a love of reading, which will make such a difference for these students as they progress with their education.”

Dollar General plans to make donations to additional schools through its Reading Revolution program in various locations where it has a strong presence.